FIRE crews have extinguished a car that was engulfed in flames on Beitzel Road in Nanango.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Crews were called to the scene just before 1pm after reports a car had caught fire and lit surrounding vegetation.

The blaze was contained shortly after 1pm.

A QFES spokesperson said two crews remain on scene watering down hot spots.