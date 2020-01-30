Menu
BREAKING: A car has reportedly run off of Mundubbera Durong Rd and into a tree. Ambulance services are on their way.
Breaking

BREAKING: Car runs off road, crashes into tree

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
30th Jan 2020 4:55 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
UPDATE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are currently on scene.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed a car has run off of Mundubbera Durong Rd and into a tree.

"We've got a road traffic crash," she said.

"We were called at about 4.25pm. But it took our guys 20 to 30 minutes to actually get there.

"We've been on scene for over half an hour but there is still no word on the patient or what is happening.

"There is also a tow truck on scene."

BREAKING: A car has reportedly run off of Munduberra Durong Rd, just outside of Mundubbera, and hit a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said an ambulance was on their way to the crash.

"No one is on scene so it hasn't been confirmed yet," he said.

"But it's been logged as a car and tree collision.

"We will know more soon."

Updates to come.

