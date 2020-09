A woman has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the neck at Cherbourg. File Photo.

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the back of the neck at Cherbourg this morning.

According to a Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokesman, officers have been advised she has injuries to the back of the neck, however her condition is currently unknown.

Police are setting up a crime scene on Broadway Street.

More to come.