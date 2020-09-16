BREAKING: Council votes to temporarily slash water prices

Mayor Brett Otto and Cr Kathy Duff called for the price to be reset to $4.10 until the December review. Photo: Holly Cormack.

Mayor Brett Otto and Cr Kathy Duff called for the price to be reset to $4.10 until the December review. Photo: Holly Cormack.

AFTER an exhausting three hour long debate, the South Burnett Regional Council has voted to reduce the price of standpipe water in the region from $10 per kilolitre down to $6 per kl for potable water and $5 per kl for non-potable water.

At the council’s June meeting, the topic of water caused a divide as division five councillor Kathy Duff opposed the proposed standpipe increase of $4.10 – $10 per kilolitre.

Following a motion put forth by Cr Duff to reset the price of the regions standpipe water to $4.10 per kl until the December 31 review, the council found agreement in a Cr Gavin Jones’ amendment to the temporary snapback.

The amendment to reduce the price of potable water to $6 per kl and non-potable water to $5 per kl until the December review was voted in as a resolution four to three. The resolution was then carried four to three, with Cr Jones, Cr, Henschenm, Cr Potter, and Cr Frohloff voting in favour.

Cr Otto, Cr Duff and Cr Schmacher voted against the resolution, in favour of reverting back to the original $4.10 charge.