BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

Emergency crews are on scene where a car and trailer are stuck on a bridge. (Picture: File)

Emergency crews are on scene where a car and trailer are stuck on a bridge. (Picture: File)

UPDATE: 5.00pm

A crane has lifted the car and trailer off the bridge to safety.

The road has reopened.

EARLIER: 3:30pm

Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash on Monto Mount Perry Road in Langley.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2:35pm where a vehicle towing a trailer reportedly jackknifed, causing the front wheel of the vehicle to go over the edge of Splinter Creek Bridge.

The road is closed as crews wait for a crane to lift the car and trailer off the bridge to safety.

No one was injured.