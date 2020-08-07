Menu
Emergency crews are on scene where a car and trailer are stuck on a bridge. (Picture: File)
Breaking

BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

Tristan Evert
7th Aug 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:14 PM
UPDATE: 5.00pm 

A crane has lifted the car and trailer off the bridge to safety.

The road has reopened. 

EARLIER: 3:30pm

Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash on Monto Mount Perry Road in Langley.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2:35pm where a vehicle towing a trailer reportedly jackknifed, causing the front wheel of the vehicle to go over the edge of Splinter Creek Bridge.

The road is closed as crews wait for a crane to lift the car and trailer off the bridge to safety.

No one was injured.

