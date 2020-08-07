BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety
UPDATE: 5.00pm
A crane has lifted the car and trailer off the bridge to safety.
The road has reopened.
EARLIER: 3:30pm
Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash on Monto Mount Perry Road in Langley.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 2:35pm where a vehicle towing a trailer reportedly jackknifed, causing the front wheel of the vehicle to go over the edge of Splinter Creek Bridge.
The road is closed as crews wait for a crane to lift the car and trailer off the bridge to safety.
No one was injured.