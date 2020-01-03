UPDATE: Crews arrive at Cherbourg fire

BREAKING: Crews have arrived on scene and the fire has been extinguished.

BREAKING: Crews have arrived on scene and the fire has been extinguished. Alistair Brightman

THE crew from the Cherbourg Fire Station arrived to a small residential fire on Fisher St just after 11am this morning.

The blaze appears to have started in a refrigeration unit inside the building but Queensland Fire and Emergency services could not determine what initially ignited the fire.

The fire was put out within three minutes of the crew arriving on the scene.

EARLIER: 11:15am

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are currently travelling to a call out in Cherbourg.

A QFES spokeswoman said there has been a fire reported on Fisher St but could not reveal the nature of the blaze.

"Crews were notified of the fire at 11am this morning and are currently heading to the scene now," she said.