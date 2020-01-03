Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BREAKING: Crews have arrived on scene and the fire has been extinguished.
BREAKING: Crews have arrived on scene and the fire has been extinguished. Alistair Brightman
News

UPDATE: Crews arrive at Cherbourg fire

Kate McCormack
by
3rd Jan 2020 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE crew from the Cherbourg Fire Station arrived to a small residential fire on Fisher St just after 11am this morning.

The blaze appears to have started in a refrigeration unit inside the building but Queensland Fire and Emergency services could not determine what initially ignited the fire.

The fire was put out within three minutes of the crew arriving on the scene. 

EARLIER: 11:15am

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are currently travelling to a call out in Cherbourg. 

A QFES spokeswoman said there has been a fire reported on Fisher St but could not reveal the nature of the blaze. 

"Crews were notified of the fire at 11am this morning and are currently heading to the scene now," she said.

cherbourg fire fire station qfes queensland fire and emergenc service
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New changes to come into effect before 2020 election

        premium_icon New changes to come into effect before 2020 election

        Council News Electoral Commission Queensland confirms changes to local divisions.

        Councillor warns Goomeri bores will fail again

        premium_icon Councillor warns Goomeri bores will fail again

        News Council secrecy, rural rate hike leaves some local leaders dissatisfied with...

        BREAK-INS: Kingaroy businesses and school

        premium_icon BREAK-INS: Kingaroy businesses and school

        News The past week numerous Kingaroy businesses (and a school) have been broken into.

        Races cancelled, but small town to ‘soldier ahead’

        premium_icon Races cancelled, but small town to ‘soldier ahead’

        Whats On This drought-hit community has been forced to cancel its races, but the social fun...