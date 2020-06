Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a fire on a property near Kingaroy. Photo: File

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a fire on a property near Kingaroy. Photo: File

BREAKING: Emergency services are currently en route to an incident near Kingaroy.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said at 3.30pm they were called to attend a scene where a grass fire and vehicle were on fire.

They sent one crew to assist Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

More information to come.