Paramedics are treating a woman in her 30s after she fell off a horse in Calliope.

Update 1pm:

A woman in her 30s has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after falling off a horse in a private residence.

The woman was treated for back injuries and taken in a stable condition.

Initial 12pm:

TWO paramedic crews are on scene in Calliope treating a woman involved in a horse accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman in her 30s fell from a horse earlier today.

Her condition and injuries are unknown at this stage.

More to come.