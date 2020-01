THIRD FIRE: Crews respond to a fire at the Kingaroy Waste Facility for the third time this year. Photo: Laura Blackmore

BREAKING: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have been called out to the third fire at the Kingaroy Waste and Recycling Station this year.

A spokesman from QFES said they were called at 15.23pm to reports of a small fire at the land fill site along Luck Rd, Inverlaw.

There were four crews responding to the fire.

Currently there are no threats to any properties.

More information to follow.