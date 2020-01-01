GALLERY AND VIDEO: Crews respond to fire at facility

BREAKING: Captain confirms three fire crews are at work controlling the blaze.

UPDATE 12:54PM: Kingaroy Fire Station captain Bruce Groer confirmed they were responding to a fire at the Kingaroy Waste and Recycling Facility.

"We are in action trying to extinguish the fire," Mr Groer said.

"It's under control for now and contained but it is far from extinguished.

"We will keep working away until it's been made safe," he said.

Kingaroy Waste Facility Fire: There is a fire burning at the Kingaroy Wast Facility.

EARLIER 12:30PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a dump fire in the South Burnett.

Reports of the fire were called in at 12.30pm.

At this stage there is no threat to any properties.

More information to come.