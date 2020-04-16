Menu
Fire and emergency services attended a house fire on Fairview Drive, Kingaroy, on the night of April 16, 2020. (Pic: Marguerite Cuddihy)
BREAKING: Crews rush to Kingaroy house fire

Marguerite Cuddihy
16th Apr 2020 9:32 PM
FIRE and emergency services crews are currently on scene at a house fire on Fairview Drive, Kingaroy.

QFES was called to the home at 8.50pm, where a bedroom at the front of the house was reportedly on fire.

A QFES spokesman said nobody was injured.

Crews extinguished the flames and did a sweep of the house to make sure no occupants were still inside.

"Crews are currently monitoring the scene with a gas detector to ensure the residents could return inside their home," the spokesman said.

"At this stage, we have no idea how the fire started."

QFES, ambulance and police are all currently on scene.

More to come.

South Burnett

