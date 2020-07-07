Menu
Emergency crews on scene after at car smashed into a unit in Nanango, July 7, 2020. Picture: Tristan Evert
Emergency crews on scene after car smashes into rural unit

Sam Turner
Tristan Evert
and
7th Jul 2020 1:13 PM | Updated: 1:39 PM
UPDATE 1.35PM: 

PARAMEDICS have treated a woman after her car crashed into the front of a unit. 

The patient in her 70s declined transport to hospital after her vehicle smashed into a building on Burnett St in Nanango around 1pm. 

One fire crew is still on scene monitoring the incident while waiting for a tow truck. 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY crews are inbound to reports of a car crashing into a building in Nanango.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman they were called around 1pm to the incident at Burnett St and South St.

Three crews are presently on their way.

