Two patients are being assessed for critical injuries after a car hit a tree on the Bunya Highway.

Two patients are being assessed for critical injuries after a car hit a tree on the Bunya Highway.

TWO patients are being assessed for critical injuries after a car hit a tree along the Bunya Highway at noon.

Paramedics were called to the incident near Ficks Crossing Rd at 11.58.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the crash.

More to come.