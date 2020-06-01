Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service was on the scene. Photo: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service was on the scene. Photo: Bev Lacey
Breaking

BREAKING: Dead body found outside Mt Morgan Hospital

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
1st Jun 2020 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services responded to reports of a dead body found outside of Mt Morgan Hospital this morning.

At about 7.45am, paramedics and police were called to the hospital on Black St.

Initial reports indicate the deceased was believed to be a woman.

On arrival, paramedics confirmed the woman was deceased.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident was "medical" related.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the incident was not suspicious.

dead body death mount morgan tmbbreaking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elders ‘in this together’ for community health

        premium_icon Elders ‘in this together’ for community health

        News Indigenous Australians are being urged to visit their doctors for National Reconciliation Week.

        SNAPSHOT: 10 things you missed from council meeting

        premium_icon SNAPSHOT: 10 things you missed from council meeting

        Council News From debt write-offs offs to water restrictions, council had a lot to churn through...

        Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        premium_icon Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        Health Queenslanders allowed to travel throughout the state as restrictions relaxed

        ‘Living history’: Iconic ute restored after seven years

        premium_icon ‘Living history’: Iconic ute restored after seven years

        Motoring Why Mark Pitt believes his fully restored ute is ‘more than just a car.’