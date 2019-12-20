Breaking down youth crime one ‘Byte’ at a time

Snr Sgt Steven Stewart and Patrice Fenech from the Murgon Police deliver a cheque for $7000 to Sgt Rene Bond to help finance the PCYC’s BYTE Nite initiative.

Snr Sgt Steven Stewart and Patrice Fenech from the Murgon Police deliver a cheque for $7000 to Sgt Rene Bond to help finance the PCYC’s BYTE Nite initiative.

MURGON is living proof it really does take a village to raise a child, and an entire community to help break the cycle of juvenile crime.

This is exactly what Sergeant Rene Bond, branch manager at the South Burnett PCYC in Murgon is trying to achieve through the BYTE Nite initiative.

Standing for Barambah Youth Together Evening, the weekly gatherings at the Murgon pool or the PCYC are designed to bring the young people in off the streets for a night of activities and a meal in an effort to reduce juvenile crime in the region.

The Murgon Police Charity Masquerade Ball held late last month raised $7000 to help finance BYTE Nite events in 2020.

Sgt Bond said every Saturday the BYTE Nite volunteer team host about 80 children for a pool party or a night of activities at the PCYC before everyone sits down for a meal together.

“It’s great to see so many kids coming back week after week,” she said.

“We’ve seen a really positive response not only from the youth but also from entire families.

“Some Saturdays we have mums, aunties and grandparents come down together which is great for the kids and also makes it a really enjoyable night for our volunteers as well.

“I have had a parent come up and tell me they are glad this initiative is available for kids on weekends because it has helped their child stay out of trouble and away from sniffing, which is exactly why we launched the evenings to begin with.”

Leo Geraghty, president of the Murgon Business and Development Association and chairman of the PCYC Steering Group, said the community had backed the BYTE Nite initiative this year.

“Juvenile crime really reached an all-time high in Murgon early in 2018 and the idea behind BYTE Nite was born out of a community meeting held by Councillor Cathy Duff,” Mr Geraghty said.

“We wanted to be known as the town that did something about it and the Murgon community have all helped through a culmination of different initiatives and activities this year.

“BYTE Nite has been a brilliant way not only to get kids off the street but to really engage them with the community and make them feel important and cared for.

Snr Sgt Steven Stewart and Patrice Fenech from the Murgon Police Station with Sgt Rene Bond, branch manager of the South Burnett PCYC in Murgon.

“We have kids who will see a BYTE Nite volunteer down town and they make sure to say hello and will have a chat about what they’ve been up to, which is extremely encouraging.

“We can see connections being built that weren’t there before.

“We know we can’t fix everything overnight, we need to see these kids regularly for a few weeks before we can really change their mindsets around crime but this is an excellent start.”

Sgt Bond said the juvenile crime rate in Murgon and Cherbourg has decreased since BYTE Nite was launched in May.

“We don’t receive any government funding so each BYTE Nite is funded through the PCYC gym and the gymnastics program as well as some generous donations from the community such as this cheque from the Murgon Police,” she said.

“With each BYTE Nite working out to cost between $700-$1000, every bit of help we receive is greatly appreciated.

“We’ve received donations from the Australian Hotel, the RSL Sub-branch as well as individual community members. the response from everyone has been very encouraging.

“The Murgon Fruit Mart has also been extremely supportive, donating a case of apples and a case of oranges every week … for some of the kids to have a fresh piece of fruit is huge in itself.”

The next BYTE Nite will be held on Saturday, January 10 at the Murgon pool and everyone is welcome to attend.

The PCYC is always looking for more volunteers, particularly those willing to play a game of cricket or tennis with the kids.

If you’re interested in finding out more, visit the PCYC South Burnett Facebook page and send the team a direct message, head onto the PCYC South Burnett website or visit them during staffed hours to register.