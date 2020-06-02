Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Kingaroy Barkers Creek Rd crash
Breaking

VISION: Driver free after rolling car near Kingaroy

Sam Turner
Kate McCormack
Jessica Mcgrath
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 3:15 PM | Updated: 4:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: 3.45PM

A MAN has escaped with only minor injuries after he was trapped in a rolled car. 

A QFES spokeswoman said the man was extracted from the vehicle with hydraulic rescue equipment used by fire crews. 

He has suffered an abrasion to the head, and is experiencing some back pain according to a QAS spokeswoman. 

Photos
View Gallery

Cars are currently backed up on both sides of Kingaroy Barkers Creek Rd, with the road now opening. 

A tow truck has arrived to remove the wreckage.

Crews are still on scene. 

EARLIER: 

SEVERAL emergency crews are on scene to rescue a man entrapped in a flipped car in Kingaroy.

The call came through just after 2.50pm of a vehicle rollover on Kingaroy Barkers Creek Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics are currently on scene assessing the man entrapped in the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Service officer said it could be up to half an hour before the road is completely clear. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there are two fire crews at the incident between Redvale Rd and Schellbachs Rd.

The status of the car's occupants is currently unknown.

More to come.

kingaroy qas qfes single vehicle roll-over

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young man awaits DVO and choking charges behind bars

        premium_icon Young man awaits DVO and choking charges behind bars

        News The 20-year-old’s lawyer said they will be contesting the Crown’s ‘word on word’ case.

        • samturner1223
        Police detect fake notes and violent behaviour

        premium_icon Police detect fake notes and violent behaviour

        Crime Burnett police are urging the community to stay vigilant against counterfeit notes...

        • samturner1223
        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip

        • samturner1223
        • 9 redrock
        MP says milk levy continuing a ‘gimmick’

        premium_icon MP says milk levy continuing a ‘gimmick’

        Rural Dairy farmers will benefit from a 10 cent per litre levy, but the ag minister says...

        • samturner1223