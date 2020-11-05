Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a truck crash at Tinana.
The scene of a truck crash at Tinana. Carlie Walker
Breaking

UPDATE: Delays on Bruce Highway after cane truck rollover

Carlie Walker
by
5th Nov 2020 7:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: Lengthy delays are being experienced on the Bruce Highway near Maryborough after a cane truck rolled over in the southbound lane about 7.36am on Thursday morning.

One lane of traffic is open, causing delays in both directions.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Services said the driver was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition. 

UPDATE: One patient is being assessed after a truck rolled in Tinana on Thursday morning.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the driver of the vehicle had been able to remove himself from the truck and was being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are headed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened at Tinana near the Puma Service Station, according to initial information. 

The crash happened about 7.45am.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

More to come.

More Stories

fccrash paramedics police tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Premium Content Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Crime A 28-YEAR-old Yarraman woman has been released on probation after shattering a police car window with her head before spitting blood at police and paramedics.

        MAJOR FAILURES: Half of Coopers Gap Windfarm to be repaired

        Premium Content MAJOR FAILURES: Half of Coopers Gap Windfarm to be repaired

        Environment A South Burnett Times investigation has uncovered multimillion-dollar issues at...

        POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Premium Content POLITICAL BLOODBATH: Where to from here for Deb and the LNP

        Politics LNP insiders have revealed who‘s canvassing leadership votes

        ‘TEMPTATION TOO MUCH‘: Burnett thief buys TV with stolen $1500

        Premium Content ‘TEMPTATION TOO MUCH‘: Burnett thief buys TV with stolen...

        Crime A YOUNG Kingaroy man was caught red-handed on CCTV footage stealing an envelope...