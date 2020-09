Emergency crews are on scene at a unit fire, which broke at a Nanango building complex at the intersection of Burnett Street and Church Street.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, four crews attended the fire at 10.12am this morning, which started in the ceiling space of a single unit of the building complex.

All four crews remain at the unit, monitoring any hot spots.

QAS paramedics are on standby.

More to come.