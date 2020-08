TWO CAR CRASH: Emergency crews are on scene to a reported two vehicle crash in Tingoora. Picture: File

EMERGENCY crews are on scene to reports of a two car crash involving a rollover in Tingoora.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokeswoman said they were treating one stable patient following the incident on the Bunya Hwy near Chinchilla Wondai Rd at 10.40am.

A QFES North Coast spokeswoman said two fire crews were also on scene.