BREAKING: Emergency services respond to Burnett crash

CAR CRASH: Paramedics were called to two-vehicle crash along the Bunya Highway at Murgon. Photo: File

EMERGENCY services were called out to a multiple vehicle crash just before 2pm this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the crew was called to a two-vehicle crash on the Bunya Highway at Murgon at 1.53pm.

“They assessed one patient at the scene,” she said.

“However, they didn’t require transport to hospital.

“Initially they thought from the call they received it was going to be worse.”

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Service said police, along with a crew from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, attended the scene.

She said all services had since left the crash site.