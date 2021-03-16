Menu
Fire crews responded to reports of heavy smoke at a William St property in Kingaroy, March 16, 2021. Picture: Holly Cormack
News

BREAKING: Fire crews and ambulances rush to Kingaroy home

Dominic Elsome
16th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Fire crews are on scene at a property in Kingaroy following reports of heavy smoke.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed two crews are on scene at a William St address.

The spokeswoman said the was "no visible flames" but a there was a strong smell of smoke and it was likely to have been a pot on a stove.

The spokeswoman also confirmed Queensland Ambulance was on scene and were treating one patients.

A QAS spokeswoman was unable to provide any further details.

More to come.

