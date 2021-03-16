BREAKING: Fire crews and ambulances rush to Kingaroy home
Fire crews are on scene at a property in Kingaroy following reports of heavy smoke.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed two crews are on scene at a William St address.
The spokeswoman said the was "no visible flames" but a there was a strong smell of smoke and it was likely to have been a pot on a stove.
The spokeswoman also confirmed Queensland Ambulance was on scene and were treating one patients.
A QAS spokeswoman was unable to provide any further details.
More to come.
