Fire crews are working to control a timber shed fire in the South Burnett, with one crew on scene and another two on route. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Breaking

BREAKING: Fire crews fight to control machinery shed fire

Dominic Elsome
10th Mar 2021 3:20 PM
Firefighters are battling to control a fire in a machinery shed in the rural South Burnett.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman confirmed one crew was on scene at the Sandy Ridges property, on the Burnett Highway.

The spokeswoman said the crew arrived at 3pm to find the timber shed “well involved”.

Two more crews are on their way to the scene.

Ambulance and police are also expect to attend.

More to come.

