SOUTH NANANGO FIRE: Fire crews are on scene at a reported bushfire in South Nanango. Picture: File
BREAKING: Fire crews on scene for South Burnett bushfire

Sam Turner
19th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
MULTIPLE fire crews are currently on scene to a bushfire in South Nanango.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has said the vegetation fire is burning to the north of Beitzel Rd, and to the east of Bochmann Rd as of 2pm.

The fire is reportedly travelling in a north easterly direction.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

﻿More to come.

South Burnett

