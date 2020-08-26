Menu
VEGETATION FIRE: Multiple fire crews are on scene at a vegetation fire in Sandy Ridges. Picture: Rae Wilson
BREAKING: Fire crews rush to blaze near Kingaroy

Sam Turner
26th Aug 2020 11:14 AM
MULTIPLE fire crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire in Sandy Ridges near Kingaroy.

The blaze is burning north of the Glenmore Road and Kingaroy Barkers Creek Road intersection, between Glenmore Road and Kingaroy Barkers Creek Road.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are working to contain the blaze.

Residents in the area may be affected by smoke, and are asked to close windows and doors, and to keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

