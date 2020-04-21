UPDATE: Fire engulfs young family's rental home

UPDATE 4:40 PM: Ryan Packer, 27, said he had no idea how the property he was renting with his young family became engulfed with flames.

"My wife, Jordanna, and our four year old daughter were home with me," Mr Packer said.

"I don't know what started the blaze but I'm just glad everyone got out okay.

"I was sleeping when I woke to the terrified cries of my wife.

"Thank god she woke me up otherwise I might of slept right through it.

Fire burns through a home in Kingaroy. Photo: Kate McCormack

"I'm on two weeks off work right now so I'm glad she was home with me," he said.

"Neighbours have been amazing. They've come out and offered us a place to stay and some clothes.

"They've all been incredibly kind and generous to us."

A spokeswoman from QFES said the fire had been contained at 3.53pm.

There were four crews on scene with an additional one of its way.

She said crews conducted a secondary search on the property to assess the situation.

Teams were using breathing masks to enter the property.

They were being tested by QAS for smoke inhalation.

UP IN FLAMES: Emergency services respond to a fire that had burned through a home in Kingaroy. Photo: Kate McCormack

EARLIER 3:50 PM: Multiple crews from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are working on extinguishing a house fire at a property along Logan Rd, Kingaroy.

A QFES spokeswoman said the report came in just before 3.30pm.

"We got the call at 3.28pm of a house well alight," she said.

"The first crew arrived at 3.36pm and the following two arrived minutes after.

"They are currently trying to put out the fire, but it is well involved.

"At this stage we don't know the cause of the fire."

She said QAS and QPS were at the scene and all persons had been accounted for on scene.

More information to come.