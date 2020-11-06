Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

BREAKING: Firefighters rush to blaze at Kingaroy

Holly Cormack
6th Nov 2020 4:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.15PM:

A QFES spokeswoman said crews attended a small grassfire on River Road at Kingaroy, near Youngman Street.

Three crews and a council representative attended the scene just after 4pm. Since the fire posed no immediate danger, crews decided to let it self-extinguish.

The blaze was under control by 4.50pm and firefighters left it in the hands of the council representative.

Firefighter crews on scene at a grass fire on River Road, Kingaroy. Photo/Holly Cormack
Firefighter crews on scene at a grass fire on River Road, Kingaroy. Photo/Holly Cormack

EARLIER 4.16PM:

FIREFIGHTERS are en route to a reported grassfire at the intersection between Youngman Street and River Road, Kingaroy.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, three crews are currently responding to the report, which came in at 4.05pm this afternoon.

More to come.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MUSIC WITH A MISSION: Fireys raise money for rural brigades

        Premium Content MUSIC WITH A MISSION: Fireys raise money for rural brigades

        Music A team of rural firefighters are banding together to hold a concert, raising much needed funds for rural brigades in the South Burnett.

        • 6th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
        VOTE NOW: South Burnett’s best childcare educator for 2020

        VOTE NOW: South Burnett’s best childcare educator for 2020

        Education VOTE: 12 childcare educators have been nominated as the best of the best in our...

        • 6th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
        WHAT’S ON: Action packed weekend across the South Burnett

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Action packed weekend across the South Burnett

        Entertainment From the Kingaroy Speedway Spring Spectacular to Picnic with the Producers, check...

        STORMS: Kingaroy water treatment plant struck by lighting

        Premium Content STORMS: Kingaroy water treatment plant struck by lighting

        Weather CONTRACTORS worked through the night to secure Kingaroy water supply after...