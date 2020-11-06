BREAKING: Firefighters rush to blaze at Kingaroy
UPDATE 5.15PM:
A QFES spokeswoman said crews attended a small grassfire on River Road at Kingaroy, near Youngman Street.
Three crews and a council representative attended the scene just after 4pm. Since the fire posed no immediate danger, crews decided to let it self-extinguish.
The blaze was under control by 4.50pm and firefighters left it in the hands of the council representative.
EARLIER 4.16PM:
FIREFIGHTERS are en route to a reported grassfire at the intersection between Youngman Street and River Road, Kingaroy.
According to a QFES spokeswoman, three crews are currently responding to the report, which came in at 4.05pm this afternoon.
More to come.