BREAKING: Firefighters rush to blaze at Kingaroy

UPDATE 5.15PM:

A QFES spokeswoman said crews attended a small grassfire on River Road at Kingaroy, near Youngman Street.

Three crews and a council representative attended the scene just after 4pm. Since the fire posed no immediate danger, crews decided to let it self-extinguish.

The blaze was under control by 4.50pm and firefighters left it in the hands of the council representative.

Firefighter crews on scene at a grass fire on River Road, Kingaroy. Photo/Holly Cormack

EARLIER 4.16PM:

FIREFIGHTERS are en route to a reported grassfire at the intersection between Youngman Street and River Road, Kingaroy.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, three crews are currently responding to the report, which came in at 4.05pm this afternoon.

More to come.