Queensland’s first case of a patient with the deadly coronavirus has been confirmed, with a 44-year-old male being placed in isolation in hospital.
Health

First Queensland coronavirus case confirmed

by Vanessa Marsh
29th Jan 2020 7:40 PM
A 44-year-old Chinese national, who is currently isolated in the Gold Coast University Hospital, has been confirmed to have novel coronavirus.

The man, who is from the city of Wuhan (Hubei Province), where the virus first emerged, is stable.

"A 44-year-old Chinese national, who is currently isolated in the Gold Coast University Hospital, has been confirmed to have novel coronavirus," a statement said.

"The man, who is from the city of Wuhan (Hubei Province), is stable.

"Further information will be provided by the Chief Health Officer in a press conference at 11am tomorrow."

it is understood the patient is one of four who arrived at the Gold Coast University Hospital yesterday presenting with symptoms.

The news broke just hours after Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young told media the Chinese women's national football team had been places in quarantine in a Brisbane hotel.

Dr Young said the team of 32 players and staff arrived at Brisbane International Airport from Shanghai at 9am today and, while reportedly all healthy, will have to remain in the hotel until February 5.

"There's no risk to anyone in that hotel," Dr Young said.

 

Australian health authorities have updated their advice on the coronavirus, saying anyone who has visited the Hubei province in China should self-isolate themselves for two weeks amid fears the virus could be transmitted without symptoms.

The Queensland case is now the seventh in Australia, after a man in Victoria was diagnosed - the state's second case.

The patient, a man in his 60s, is isolated and recovering at home.

The man, who had travelled to Wuhan City in China, had been suffering a respiratory illness and was confirmed as positive this morning after a series of tests.

Four people have been diagnosed in NSW.

