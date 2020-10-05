BREAKING: Five injured in North Burnett two vehicle crash

Paramedics have treated five people following a car crash in the North Burnett. (Picture: File)

EMERGENCY crews have treated five people following a two vehicle crash in the North Burnett near Gayndah.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Gayndah Mt Perry Road on the Burnett Highway around 4pm.

A female patient in her 20s was transported to Gayndah Hospital for spinal precautions after experiencing neck pains as well as seat belt related injuries to her chest.

A young child was also taken to the Gayndah Hospital with seat belt related injuries.

The three other people involved in the crash did not require hospitalisation and were treated on scene in stable conditions.