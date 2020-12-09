Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic has died after being critically injured in a crash at Iveragh.
Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic has died after being critically injured in a crash at Iveragh.
News

BREAKING: Coast teen dies three weeks after horror crash

Carlie Walker
9th Dec 2020 1:50 PM | Updated: 2:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FRASER Coast teenager, who had just graduated from high school, has died more than three weeks after a crash left her in a critical condition.

Sharlene Urosevic, 18, had attended her formal at Riverside Christian College the night before the crash at Iveragh, near Gladstone.

Preliminary investigations indicate about 10.25am on November 21, a Nissan wagon was travelling north along the Bruce Highway when it veered across onto the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

Ms Urosevic, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital but died on Tuesday night in hospital.

The 18-year-old female driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations and continue to encourage anyone who witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway at Iveragh between 10am and 10.30am on November 21, to contact police.

More Stories

editors picks fccrash fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yarning circle brings Wondai community and hospital together

        Premium Content Yarning circle brings Wondai community and hospital together

        Community Wondai community members recently joined with residents and staff of the Wondai Hospital and Forest View Residential Aged Care Unit to create a truly memorable...

        Police investigating late night Nanango car chase

        Premium Content Police investigating late night Nanango car chase

        Crime Police investigations are on going after a driver crashed into a guard rail near a...

        Burnett Councils receive $1.6 million for road upgrades

        Premium Content Burnett Councils receive $1.6 million for road upgrades

        Council News The South Burnett and Cherbourg Councils have received major government funding to...

        ‘I DON’T TRUST THE SYSTEM’: Family speak out on tragic loss

        Premium Content ‘I DON’T TRUST THE SYSTEM’: Family speak out on tragic loss

        News A NANANGO family has lost trust in the mental health system after they say several...