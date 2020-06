Paramedics are on scene a two vehicle crash in Kingaroy. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Paramedics are on scene a two vehicle crash in Kingaroy. Photo: Laura Blackmore

ACCORDING to a QAS spokesman there has been a two vehicle collision in Kingaroy this morning.

“At 9.38am paramedics were called to the scene,” he said.

“Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Haly St and Jarrah St.”

More details to come.