SERIOUS MOTORBIKE CRASH: A man has been flown to hospital after a serious motorbike crash. Picture: File

A MAN in his 50s has been flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following a motorbike crash in Boondooma.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics arrived on scene at a location off Manar Rd around 10.33am.

"The man suffered chest and shoulder injuries, but was transported to hospital in a serious, but stable condition."