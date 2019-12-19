UPDATE: Police to speak with alleged stabbing victim

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

UPDATE 2:21PM:

POLICE hope to speak with the 26-year-old man this afternoon who was allegedly stabbed in the back last night at Clinton.

The man is at Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition after police allege he was stabbed in the upper back with a kitchen knife around 8pm last night.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Damien Smith said a 29-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and will face Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow.

He said the two men were known to each other.

"Part of the investigation will go into their association and what led to the incident occurring," Sgt Smith.

Police were called to the Aspland St address about 8.15m last night following reports a man had been stabbed.

Sgt Smith said the police response to the incident was "very good" as they were in the area already for unrelated matters.

The 29-year-old man was arrested at the Gladstone Airport.

Sgt Smith said he was not "fleeing" the scene.

"In no way, shope or form was (the man) approaching the airport to leave," he said.

Sgt Smith said the 26-year-old man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition where he underwent treatment.

He said they were waiting to speak with the victim.

"His injuries were quite serious, we are hoping to speak to him later this afternoon," he said.

"Unfortunately these injuries can go very bad, very quickly.

"Thankfully, the victim appears to be making a full recovery."

Sgt Smith said police are investigating and urging anyone to come forward with information.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form available 24/7.



EARLIER 12:55PM:

Detectives have charged a 29-year-old man with grievous bodily harm after a serious assault in Clinton overnight.

Police were called to an Aspland Street address around 8:15pm following reports a man had been stabbed.

It's believed the men were known to each other and were involved in a verbal altercation at the house.

The altercation resulted in a 26-year-old man to be stabbed in the back.

He was driven to Gladstone Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The 29-year-old man was arrested at the Gladstone Airport and is expected to face the Gladstone Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

EARLIER 12:40PM:

A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN who was taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing is in a stable condition.

A Gladstone Hospital spokeswoman said he remains in Hospital.

EARLIER 8:40AM:

A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly stabbed in Clinton last night.

Queensland Police arrived at a private address on Aspland Street at 8.17pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services also responded and took the 26-year-old to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said three men had been drinking and got into an argument.

She said a 29-year-old male is in custody and no charges have yet been laid.

Another person is also assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

Police are investigating.