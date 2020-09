Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a helicopter crash in the North Burnett. (Picture: File)

A 30-YEAR old Burnett man is lucky to be alive after crashing his helicopter in the North Burnett this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to the scene on a private property in Hawkwood at 4.29pm after reports of a helicopter crash.

The patient was able to self-extricate before the arrival of emergency services.

Paramedics assessed the man who miraculously has no injuries.