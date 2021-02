A man has been killed after rolling his truck in Mt Perry. Photo/File

A man has been pronounced dead after rolling his truck in Mt Perry on Monday, February 15.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Swindon Road Mt Perry at 8.52am, where they assessed a male patient with critical injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead.