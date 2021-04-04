BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after Burnett rollover
A driver is being transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in the South Burnett.
Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.
Paramedics were called to the scene on Nanango-Tarong Rd, in Tarong, at 11.33am.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had assessed a male patient for arm and leg injuries.
She said the man had been able to get himself out of the vehicle.
The man is being transported to Nanango hospital in a serious but stable condition, with the rescue helicopter being tasked to meet the patient at the hospital.
Subscriber benefits:
How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription