A driver is being transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in the South Burnett. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after Burnett rollover

Dominic Elsome
4th Apr 2021 12:30 PM
A driver is being transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in the South Burnett.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Nanango-Tarong Rd, in Tarong, at 11.33am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had assessed a male patient for arm and leg injuries.

She said the man had been able to get himself out of the vehicle.

The man is being transported to Nanango hospital in a serious but stable condition, with the rescue helicopter being tasked to meet the patient at the hospital.

