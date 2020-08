A man was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash this morning. (Picture: File)

A man was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash this morning. (Picture: File)

A MAN has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Blackbutt this morning.

Paramedics were called to Bowman Road and Crumpton Drive at 4.03am.

The man was transported in a stable condition.