Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCAL FIRE: South Burnett crews are responding to an oven fire inside a South Burnett home. Picture: Contributed
LOCAL FIRE: South Burnett crews are responding to an oven fire inside a South Burnett home. Picture: Contributed
News

UPDATE: Crews respond to fire in home, make area safe

Laura Blackmore
10th Jan 2020 2:34 PM | Updated: 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3:30PM: A spokeswoman from QFES said the area at the home where the fire was present had been made safe.

"We had one crew on scene," she said.

"They were only there for 15 minutes.

"The contents of the oven were burnt but the fire is out.

"We removed all of the contents from the oven and made the area safe.

"The power and gas have been isolated so it will be up to the owner to go through with the safety checks," she said.

Crews have since left the scene.

 

BREAKING 2.20PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a fire inside a house.

A spokeswoman from QFES said they received a call at 2.15pm to an alleged oven fire at a home along Brisbane St, Nanango.

Two crews from the Kingaroy urban crew are currently en route to the scene.

More information to follow.

nanango fire oven fire nanango qfes south burnett south burnett fire
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Needing something to do this weekend?

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Needing something to do this weekend?

        Whats On From sporting open days to a closing down sale, there’s something for everyone this weekend.

        • 10th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
        LIVING ON THE LAND: 7 properties for sale

        premium_icon LIVING ON THE LAND: 7 properties for sale

        News For those looking to try their hands at working the land in the South Burett, there...

        • 10th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
        Council annouces Australia Day ambassdor two weeks out

        premium_icon Council annouces Australia Day ambassdor two weeks out

        Life Council CEO invites all residents to get involved this Australia Day.

        • 10th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
        Crews called out to decimated caravan on Gayndah Mt Perry Rd

        premium_icon Crews called out to decimated caravan on Gayndah Mt Perry Rd

        News A caravan has been completely destroyed in a blaze near Gayndah.