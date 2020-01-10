UPDATE: Crews respond to fire in home, make area safe

LOCAL FIRE: South Burnett crews are responding to an oven fire inside a South Burnett home. Picture: Contributed

UPDATE 3:30PM: A spokeswoman from QFES said the area at the home where the fire was present had been made safe.

"We had one crew on scene," she said.

"They were only there for 15 minutes.

"The contents of the oven were burnt but the fire is out.

"We removed all of the contents from the oven and made the area safe.

"The power and gas have been isolated so it will be up to the owner to go through with the safety checks," she said.

Crews have since left the scene.

BREAKING 2.20PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to reports of a fire inside a house.

A spokeswoman from QFES said they received a call at 2.15pm to an alleged oven fire at a home along Brisbane St, Nanango.

Two crews from the Kingaroy urban crew are currently en route to the scene.

More information to follow.