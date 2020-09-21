Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are currently battling a vegetation fire in Kilkivan. (Picture: File)
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are currently battling a vegetation fire in Kilkivan. (Picture: File)
BREAKING: Multiple emergency crews battling vegetation blaze

Tristan Evert
21st Sep 2020 2:00 PM
MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning near the intersection of McArthur Road and Kilkivan Tansey Road, Kilkivan.

Crews were called to the scene at 1.20pm.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by large volumes of smoke throughout the day.

People are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

