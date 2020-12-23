BREAKING: Murgon man charged over Proston shooting

A 55-year-old-man has arrested following investigations in the shooting of a man in Proston last month.

South Burnett detectives have charged a 55-year-old man following an investigation into the wounding of a man in Proston on November 20.

Police attended an address on Susan Crescent in response to a neighbourhood dispute which allegedly involved the Proston man who shot a 23-year-old man in the leg.

The 23-year-old local man was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital for treatment.

Following a comprehensive investigation by Murgon detectives, the 55-year-old man was arrested yesterday (December 22) and charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man is expected to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 9, 2021.