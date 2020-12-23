Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 55-year-old-man has arrested following investigations in the shooting of a man in Proston last month.
A 55-year-old-man has arrested following investigations in the shooting of a man in Proston last month.
Crime

BREAKING: Murgon man charged over Proston shooting

Dominic Elsome
23rd Dec 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

South Burnett detectives have charged a 55-year-old man following an investigation into the wounding of a man in Proston on November 20.

Police attended an address on Susan Crescent in response to a neighbourhood dispute which allegedly involved the Proston man who shot a 23-year-old man in the leg.

The 23-year-old local man was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Three assisting police after man shot on Burnett property

Following a comprehensive investigation by Murgon detectives, the 55-year-old man was arrested yesterday (December 22) and charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man is expected to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 9, 2021.

murgon murgon cib proston south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        Premium Content $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        News From high-profile Australians to children, online trolls have caused pain for many, but new tough laws hope to stop cyberbullies in their tracks.

        Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        Premium Content Where electronic COVID sign-ins won’t be enforced

        News Qld businesses given 72 hours to “get their house in order”

        Spike in Burnett COVID tests reported as travellers return

        Premium Content Spike in Burnett COVID tests reported as travellers return

        Health With a COVID cluster in Sydney forcing many Queenslanders to return home, there are...

        Paramedics assessing two patients after South Nanango crash

        Premium Content Paramedics assessing two patients after South Nanango crash

        Breaking Queensland Ambulance is assessing patients at a two vehicle crash on a rural South...