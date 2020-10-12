Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
News

Two in hospital after two-vehicle crash in CBD

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 1.26pm: 

TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central earlier this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two adult patients, both with seat belt related injuries. 

She said a woman and another patient were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are on scene controlling traffic whilst the vehicles are towed away

Initial 1.06pm:

PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the intersection of Bramston and Glenlyon Streets.

It is believed there is one patient who requires medical assistance.

More to come.

breaking news gladstone car crash gladstone central
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $200K grants inspire Burnett farmers to put on thinking caps

        Premium Content $200K grants inspire Burnett farmers to put on thinking caps

        News FARMERS with innovative ideas on how to improve drought resilience in the region can now apply for grants of up to $200,000.

        Kingaroy Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Premium Content Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Politics MORE toilets, warm showers and changing facilities could be on the cards for this...

        WATCH: Cherbourg firey shines as hero at Dalby house fire

        Premium Content WATCH: Cherbourg firey shines as hero at Dalby house fire

        News Enormous plumes of smoke billowed skywards from Dalby property