Paramedics are treating a woman after her car collided with a tree. (Picture: File)

A WOMAN is being treated with minor neck injuries after her car collided with a tree in Tingoora this morning.

Paramedics were called at 7.41am to reports of a single vehicle crash on Tingoora Chelmsford Road.

Emergency crews remain on scene where the patient is in a stable condition.