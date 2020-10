Paramedics are assessing a person who was invovled in a single vehicle crash. (Picture: File)

PARAMEDICS are currently treating a patient who was involved in a single vehicle crash near Tarong.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Kingaroy Cooyar road at 11.06am after reports of a single vehicle crash.

The patient is in a stable condition.