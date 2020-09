Paramedics are on scene at a two vehicle crash on Markwell Street Kingaroy. (Picture: File)

Paramedics are on scene at a two vehicle crash on Markwell Street Kingaroy. (Picture: File)

EMERGENCY crews have treated two patients at a two vehicle crash on Markwell Street in Kingaroy.

Neither patients suffered any injuries and were not transported to hospital.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 8.57am