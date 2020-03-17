FOOTAGE: Patient critical after motorbike crash

A patient is in a critical condition after a motorbike crash on Memerambi-Barkers Creek Rd.

UPDATE 4.45PM

A QAS spokeswoman said crews are still on scene assessing two patients.

One patient is in a critical condition and the other patient has minor injuries.

The crash was initially reported to QAS as two motorcycles having collided on Memerambi-Barkers Creek Rd, near the intersection with Birch Rd.

Wattlecamp's Denis Locke lives about 400 metres from the crash site, and said he came outside when he heard the helicopter landing.

"They need to do something about this road, the pot holes out here are terrible," he said.

"The dust and sun in your eyes at this time in the afternoon is deadly."

"For the heavy transport that uses this road, the B-Doubles and semi trailers going to the feedlot - we need a safer road.

"The road needs to get repaired and upgraded as soon as possible so this doesn't happen again," he said.

"With the amount of heavy vehicles using this road, it's only a matter of time before another accident happens."

EARLIER 4PM

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.40pm, where two patients involved in a motorbike crash are being treated.

