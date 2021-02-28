Menu
A patient has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with major burns following a car fire at Harlin. File Photo.
BREAKING: Patient suffers burns to face after car inferno

Holly Cormack
28th Feb 2021 5:02 PM
A person has been flown to hospital following a car fire at Harlin.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services arrived on scene at 3.10pm after a vehicle caught fire on Brisbane Valley Highway.

Two people were treated at the scene.

One patient was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with burns to their face and legs.

The other suffered minor redness and did not require further medical attention.

More to come.

