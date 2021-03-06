BREAKING: Police called to pub after man attacks bar staff

Police were called to a South Burnett pub after a patron allegedly attacked bar staff and began smahsing windows.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed police were called to a pub in Wondai on Haly St at about 9.20pm.

Officers responded to reports of a man “assaulting bar staff and smashing windows”.

The spokesperson confirmed two people had minor injuries – including a broken news and lacerations.

The spokesperson could not confirm if anyone had been taken into custody.

