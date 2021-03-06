BREAKING: Police called to pub after man attacks bar staff
Police have rushed to a South Burnett pub after reports of a violent patron.
A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed police were called to a pub in Wondai on Haly St at about 9.20pm.
Officers responded to reports of a man “assaulting bar staff and smashing windows”.
The spokesperson confirmed two people had minor injuries – including a broken news and lacerations.
The spokesperson could not confirm if anyone had been taken into custody.
