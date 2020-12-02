Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell. Hugh Suffell
News

BREAKING: Police confirm man’s death at shopping centre

Ali Kuchel
2nd Dec 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.30PM: Police have confirmed a man in his 50s has died at the Gatton Square plaza this afternoon.

A police officer said police performed CPR on the man but were not successful.

They believe the man was "drug affected"

A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
A body has been found at the Gatton Square Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Hugh Suffell. Hugh Suffell

EARLIER 2.12PM: Gatton police are on scene at the Gatton Square shopping plaza where a body has been found.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said emergency services received the call at 12.37pm today.

The spokesperson said a body had been located but it did not appear to be suspicious.

The spokesperson said the cause of death was unknown, and that police had called for an undertaker to take the body away.

More info to come …

editors picks gatton shopping centre
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUDGET BREAKDOWN: The Burnett projects happening in 2020-2021

        Premium Content BUDGET BREAKDOWN: The Burnett projects happening in...

        Politics FROM major hospital upgrades to Paradise Dam works, these are the Burnett projects included in the Queensland 2020-21 budget.

        Proston organisation set to receive $60K in funding

        Premium Content Proston organisation set to receive $60K in funding

        Community EFFORTS by the group unite the Proston community and reduce social isolation will...

        Man bashed and bitten in violent Kingaroy home robbery

        Premium Content Man bashed and bitten in violent Kingaroy home robbery

        Breaking AN ATTEMPTED robbery at a Kingaroy address has seen a man bruised and bitten. FULL...

        ‘NO ANSWER’: Burnett top cop on responding to suicides

        Premium Content ‘NO ANSWER’: Burnett top cop on responding to suicides

        Crime A SENIOR South Burnett police officer opens up about the devastating and...