Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LINES DOWN: Police are on site directing traffic due to powerlines across the road at Wooroolin. Photo: Ros Heit
LINES DOWN: Police are on site directing traffic due to powerlines across the road at Wooroolin. Photo: Ros Heit
Breaking

BREAKING: Power lines down after vehicle collision

Laura Blackmore
27th Mar 2020 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING: Queensland Police Service was called out to Wooroolin just before 11am to reports of power lines across the road.

A spokesman from QPS media said an oversized truck knocked the power lines, which resulted in the incident.

He said police were monitoring the area and directing traffic until the energy company team arrived on scene.

Corporate communications advisor for Ergon Energy Brett Judge said crews were on their way to the scene.

"The power lines are down on the corner of Frederick St and Alexander St at Wooroolin," Mr Judge said.

"Crews have been dispatched and are on their way, if not there already.

"They won't know how long they will take to fix it until they can access the site.

"It's obviously a really dangerous situation," he said.

"Our crews always expect they are live wires and will treat them as if they are electrified.

"At the moment there seems to be no outages to power, just the lines on the road."

He said the best thing for someone to do if they noticed power lines down was to stay well clear of the area and call triple-0.

ergon energy south burnett police wooroolin power lines
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        True love story leads to one of Burnett's first gay weddings

        premium_icon True love story leads to one of Burnett's first gay weddings

        Rural IN ONE of the first same-sex ceremonies for the region, this couple reveals how their chance encounter in rural Qld helped them find true love and themselves

        WEEKLY REWIND: 10 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon WEEKLY REWIND: 10 stories you may have missed

        News From early morning thefts to recoveries from coronavirus, we catch you up on the...

        • 27th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
        Burnett Catholic Schools moving to student free days

        premium_icon Burnett Catholic Schools moving to student free days

        News Burnett Catholic schools will implement student-free days next week.

        How forced downtime could benefit local sporting clubs

        premium_icon How forced downtime could benefit local sporting clubs

        Sport With sporting clubs across the region facing months of forced down time, now is the...