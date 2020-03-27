BREAKING: Power lines down after vehicle collision

LINES DOWN: Police are on site directing traffic due to powerlines across the road at Wooroolin. Photo: Ros Heit

BREAKING: Queensland Police Service was called out to Wooroolin just before 11am to reports of power lines across the road.

A spokesman from QPS media said an oversized truck knocked the power lines, which resulted in the incident.

He said police were monitoring the area and directing traffic until the energy company team arrived on scene.

Corporate communications advisor for Ergon Energy Brett Judge said crews were on their way to the scene.

"The power lines are down on the corner of Frederick St and Alexander St at Wooroolin," Mr Judge said.

"Crews have been dispatched and are on their way, if not there already.

"They won't know how long they will take to fix it until they can access the site.

"It's obviously a really dangerous situation," he said.

"Our crews always expect they are live wires and will treat them as if they are electrified.

"At the moment there seems to be no outages to power, just the lines on the road."

He said the best thing for someone to do if they noticed power lines down was to stay well clear of the area and call triple-0.