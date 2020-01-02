Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two kangaroos. Photo: File.
Two kangaroos. Photo: File.
News

Reports woman was attacked by a roo in Bargara

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 12:51 PM | Updated: 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE have been reports that a woman was attacked by a kangaroo in Bargara.

Councillor Greg Barnes took to social media about the incidents, stating that she had "been attacked by a large male kangaroo on her Rifle Range Road property".

His post said she was taken to the hospital for "observation and stitching"and was expected to be discharged later this afternoon.

"Attempts to scare the animal from the property have failed and has prompted it to make further attempted attacks," he said.

"If the animal leaves the property and is seen by anyone please do not attempt to approach it as it will almost certainly launch another attack.

"This guy isn't afraid of anything or anyone."

Cr Barnes said the council and the police had been contacted however they're unable to assist in an incident such as this involving uninjured wildlife.

"Attempts to contact Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service have failed," he said.

"Whilst it is understandable that the local 'roos are desperately looking for a feed and a drink, it appears that they are also prepared to fight for it and as such should be avoided."

injuries kangaroo attack wildlife
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Crews respond to fire in South Burnett

        premium_icon BREAKING: Crews respond to fire in South Burnett

        Breaking Three crews called to scene. Motorists urged to drive carefully.

        CRIME: New Year’s Eve Bowls Club break in

        premium_icon CRIME: New Year’s Eve Bowls Club break in

        News A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year’s Eve.

        FACES OF TRAGEDY: South Burnett road deaths of 2019

        premium_icon FACES OF TRAGEDY: South Burnett road deaths of 2019

        News Eleven people lost their lives on our roads in 2019. Senior Sergeant reflects on...

        Discover rich history and ‘magic’ of Bunya Mountains

        premium_icon Discover rich history and ‘magic’ of Bunya Mountains

        Travel The unique natural wonder has been a popular meeting place throughout history, and...