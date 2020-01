DUMP FIRE: The Kingaroy Waste Facility has reports of a rubbish fire. Picture: Kate McCormack

BREAKING: For the second time in two weeks there is reports of a fire at a South Burnett facility.

A spokeswoman from QFES said they were called at 4.20pm to the Kingaroy Waste Facility to an alleged rubbish fire.

She said four crew were en route to location along Lucky Rd, Inverlaw.

More information to follow.

Check out the photos below:

